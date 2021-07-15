Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Up 147.3% in June

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 147.3% from the June 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.8% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 223,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 44,572 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $829.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

