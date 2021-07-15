MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00005376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $165,880.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00041556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00116221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00148208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,501.05 or 0.99676994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.01002669 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,243 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.