Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Short Interest Down 73.1% in June

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the June 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mandom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDOMF opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 35.58. Mandom has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.55.

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

