MAPS (MAPS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $149,280.00

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001336 BTC on exchanges. MAPS has a total market cap of $18.82 million and $149,280.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAPS has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008882 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,057,811 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

