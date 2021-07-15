Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.18.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Beacon Securities lowered shares of Marathon Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS:MGDPF opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.57. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

