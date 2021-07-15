Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 181.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359,251 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.32% of Marathon Petroleum worth $112,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,109,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,294,000 after purchasing an additional 501,789 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,676,000 after buying an additional 1,751,805 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $55.12 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

