Mark J. Ferrer Sells 3,186 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $366,899.76.

Shares of CTXS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.98. The company had a trading volume of 52,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.88. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $173.56.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on CTXS shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 614.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,273 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.