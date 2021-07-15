Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 148.80 ($1.94). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 145.10 ($1.90), with a volume of 4,810,652 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKS. Peel Hunt began coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 179 ($2.34).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 155.61. The firm has a market cap of £2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

