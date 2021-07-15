Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 82.05 ($1.07). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 78.85 ($1.03), with a volume of 8,004,665 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marston’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of £520.70 million and a PE ratio of -3.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.20.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

