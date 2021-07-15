Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.56. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$12.35, with a volume of 175,430 shares.

MRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Martinrea International to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martinrea International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.14.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$991.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.39.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$997.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$937.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.5499997 EPS for the current year.

Martinrea International Company Profile (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.