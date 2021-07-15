Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Marui Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,959. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 180.86 and a beta of 0.55. Marui Group has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $42.77.

Get Marui Group alerts:

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $531.61 million during the quarter.

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Retailing and FinTech. The company engages in retailing and store operations, internet sales, store opening support, and specialty store businesses, as well as operates curated websites.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.