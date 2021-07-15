Mask Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $63.34 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $60.14 million and approximately $63.34 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.69 or 0.00014700 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00050779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.41 or 0.00866605 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,826,666 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

