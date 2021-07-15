Massnet (MASS) Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 15th. In the last week, Massnet has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Massnet coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001342 BTC on popular exchanges. Massnet has a market capitalization of $41.48 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00091363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00050684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.20 or 0.00863920 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005841 BTC.

About Massnet

Massnet (MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 97,414,834 coins. The official message board for Massnet is medium.com . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . Massnet’s official website is massnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Massnet Coin Trading

