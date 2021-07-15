Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Up 7% Over Last Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $216,488.86 and $105,660.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,924.27 or 0.06048333 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00136699 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

