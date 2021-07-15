Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Candlestick Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Candlestick Capital Management LP cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 114,574 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.9% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $134,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.1% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.38.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total value of $5,787,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,638 shares of company stock valued at $12,067,618 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $392.33. 59,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,099. The company has a market capitalization of $388.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.58.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

