Masters Capital Management LLC Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Ferroglobe worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $974.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.99. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

