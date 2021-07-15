Masters Capital Management LLC Has $5.04 Million Position in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC owned 4.12% of Flotek Industries worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flotek Industries by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 56,479 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Flotek Industries by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 68,070 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Flotek Industries by 1,478.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 164,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 154,540 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 27.3% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 148,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

FTK stock remained flat at $$1.72 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,659. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 177.57% and a negative return on equity of 65.46%. The business had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries, for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities designed to maximize recovery in new and mature fields, as well as to reduce health and environmental risk by using greener chemicals.

