Masters Capital Management LLC Invests $3.53 Million in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)

Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,000. Masters Capital Management LLC owned 2.77% of Venus Concept as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Venus Concept by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 5,787.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 891,300 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 28.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 896,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 196,120 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $1,648,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $1,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

VERO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,566. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Venus Concept Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Venus Concept news, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 40,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,944.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 31,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $101,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,265 shares of company stock worth $636,948. Corporate insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VERO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

