Masters Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,010,000. Masters Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Embraer at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Embraer in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 48.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the first quarter worth $64,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the first quarter worth $100,000. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERJ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of Embraer stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 25,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,198. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.98. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

