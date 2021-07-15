Masters Capital Management LLC Purchases 152,043 Shares of Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,043 shares during the quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.20% of Virios Therapeutics worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRI. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $715,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,093. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $16.71.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

