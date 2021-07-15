Masters Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Masters Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,999,300 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for 0.8% of Masters Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Masters Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ford Motor worth $24,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 30,897 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,778,390 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,016,000 after buying an additional 30,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,454,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,566,000 after buying an additional 1,772,792 shares during the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.16. 368,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,632,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

