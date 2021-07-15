Masters Capital Management LLC Sells 500,000 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Masters Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.95% of NeoPhotonics worth $11,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NPTN traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,014. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $464.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics Co. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $151,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $814,116.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,833.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,600. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NPTN. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

