Masters Capital Management LLC Takes $2.71 Million Position in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000. Masters Capital Management LLC owned 1.81% of BrainsWay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay during the first quarter worth about $1,084,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.38. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,773. The firm has a market cap of $154.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 1.28. BrainsWay Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BrainsWay Ltd. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BrainsWay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

