Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.580-$3.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MATX opened at $65.39 on Thursday. Matson has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.76.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matson will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Matson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,630,596.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $123,974.10. Insiders have sold a total of 37,732 shares of company stock worth $2,435,807 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.