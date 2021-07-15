Matthew R. Foster Sells 460 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) COO Matthew R. Foster sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $20,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 546,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,038,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew R. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Matthew R. Foster sold 4,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $176,000.00.

Shares of DCT stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.15. 16,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,864. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a PE ratio of -166.19.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 124.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 123,319 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the first quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DCT shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.