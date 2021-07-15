Maurice A. Weiner Sells 2,000 Shares of HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Stock

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) CEO Maurice A. Weiner sold 2,000 shares of HMG/Courtland Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $32,480.00.

Shares of HMG opened at $16.42 on Thursday. HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.37.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HMG/Courtland Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

