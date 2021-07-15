MAX Exchange Token Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $538,675.44 and approximately $22,334.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,568.59 or 1.00166582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00035302 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $404.41 or 0.01283184 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.09 or 0.00352499 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.72 or 0.00379878 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004885 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009126 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

