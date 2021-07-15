McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.65. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 106,500 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.24 million and a PE ratio of -7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.