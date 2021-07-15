McDonald’s Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.41 EPS.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $237.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.23. The company has a market cap of $176.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $189.88 and a 1-year high of $239.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after buying an additional 1,116,967 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after buying an additional 624,534 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.