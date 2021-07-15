mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.81. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$10.52, with a volume of 5,411 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of mdf commerce in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$298.81 million and a P/E ratio of -27.40.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

