MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) SVP Daniele Addis Sells 28,570 Shares

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) SVP Daniele Addis sold 28,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $481,975.90.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 41.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

