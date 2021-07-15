Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of MEDGF remained flat at $$123.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Medacta Group has a 1-year low of $123.50 and a 1-year high of $123.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Medacta Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

