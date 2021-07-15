Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,935 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Medallia were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medallia by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,446 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 6,046.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after acquiring an additional 938,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,592,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 63.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,718,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,939,000 after acquiring an additional 666,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 24.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,277,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,402,000 after acquiring an additional 653,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MDLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,680 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $210,553.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,003 shares of company stock worth $10,364,912 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

