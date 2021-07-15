Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDXF opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis psoriasis, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.