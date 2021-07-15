MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Short Interest Up 172.3% in June

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,700 shares, an increase of 172.3% from the June 15th total of 115,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 312,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDWD shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MediWound has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in MediWound during the first quarter valued at about $3,700,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 364,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 24.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 7.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDWD opened at $4.25 on Thursday. MediWound has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a market cap of $115.76 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.53.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 125.38% and a negative net margin of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

