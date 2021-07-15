MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) versus MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Head to Head Review

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MercadoLibre and MedX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MercadoLibre -0.29% 2.75% 0.62% MedX N/A N/A N/A

MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedX has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MercadoLibre and MedX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MercadoLibre 0 2 15 0 2.88 MedX 0 0 0 0 N/A

MercadoLibre presently has a consensus price target of $1,834.94, indicating a potential upside of 21.64%. Given MercadoLibre’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than MedX.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MercadoLibre and MedX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MercadoLibre $3.97 billion 18.93 -$710,000.00 ($0.08) -18,856.00 MedX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MedX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MercadoLibre.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.0% of MercadoLibre shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of MercadoLibre shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats MedX on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps. The company also offers Mercado Fondo that allows users to invest funds deposited in their Mercado Pago accounts; and Mercado Credito that extends loans to certain merchants and consumers. In addition, it provides Mercado Envios logistics solution that enables sellers on its platform to utilize third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. Further, the company provides Mercado Libre Classifieds, an online classified listing service, where users can list and purchase motor vehicles, real estate, and services. Additionally, it offers Mercado Ads, an advertising platform, which enables large retailers and brands to promote their products and services on the Internet. The company also provides Mercado Shops, an online storefronts solution, that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own Webstores. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About MedX

MedX Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the research and development of Wearable Technology Heat. It also acquires various medical businesses through its Collaborative Profit concept. The company was formerly known as Cantor Group Inc. and changed its name to MedX Holdings, Inc. in February 2016. MedX Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

