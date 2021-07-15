Megacoin Price Down 3.3% This Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $312,842.13 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00396130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000572 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,572,817 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

