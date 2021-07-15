Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGGY opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.71. Meggitt has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $14.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

