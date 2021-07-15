MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Insider Stuart Naylor Sells 2,610 Shares

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,610 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $39,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stuart Naylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Stuart Naylor sold 1,042 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $15,650.84.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $57,108.08.

On Friday, April 30th, Stuart Naylor sold 5,918 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $89,361.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $14.04. 59,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.32.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 32.51% and a negative net margin of 413.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 105.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.