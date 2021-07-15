Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.60. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$13.50, with a volume of 1,669 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$446.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.09.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$43.27 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.4600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.31%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

