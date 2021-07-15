Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SMIZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

SMIZF remained flat at $$6.87 during trading on Thursday. Meliá Hotels International has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $9.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.25.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by MeliÃ¡, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as MeliÃ¡ PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

