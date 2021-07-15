MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP reduced its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,621 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 0.32% of MercadoLibre worth $237,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after purchasing an additional 561,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $318,501,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,858.37.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,506.57. 5,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,861.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,431.11. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $941.44 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.