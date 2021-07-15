Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.58. Mercer International shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 110,690 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on MERC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mercer International from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Get Mercer International alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $808.35 million, a PE ratio of -94.23 and a beta of 1.92.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.