MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MKKGY opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

