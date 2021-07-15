Merculet Reaches One Day Volume of $113,957.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Merculet has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $113,957.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00041226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00115869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00148955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,664.06 or 1.00822158 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.71 or 0.00998880 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,171,294 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

