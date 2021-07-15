Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.55 Million

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded down 44.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a total market capitalization of $9.55 million and approximately $67,255.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official message board is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official website is mvsdna.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

