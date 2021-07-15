Meter Governance Price Reaches $2.08 on Major Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and $45,900.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00006608 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

