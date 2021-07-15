Metronome 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $85,071.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 15th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $31.93 million and $85,071.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $2.68 or 0.00008434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00041412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00113970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00150019 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,830.59 or 1.00290017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.42 or 0.00996972 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,214,601 coins and its circulating supply is 11,928,227 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

