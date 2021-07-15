MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Position Boosted by JS Capital Management LLC

JS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,335,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for approximately 2.6% of JS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of MGM Resorts International worth $50,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,897 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,891,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $197,494,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,286,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,789,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.57. 121,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,989,261. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.60.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.