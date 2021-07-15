MIB Coin Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $475,995.40 and $7.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00032833 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00029558 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 419,808,781 coins and its circulating supply is 142,506,853 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

